Up to speed: The addition of a Sport mode to a small hybrid hatchback unleashes a whole different kind of car. You can putt-putt along and save fuel, but move that lever to the left and the power is surprising. You’ll see 60 mph in as (relatively) fast as 9.6 seconds (obviously you’re not going to have to brace your neck), according to Motor Week. This acceleration comes thanks to the combined 139 horsepower from the 1.6-liter four-cylinder and the 32-kilowatt motor.