Up to speed: The S Clubman is the low end of the Clubman spectrum (next is the All4 and then the hot-rodding John Cooper Works). Its 2.0 four-cylinder turbo creates 189 horsepower and gets to 60 in 6.6 seconds, according to Car and Driver (though its version had an 8-speed automatic no longer available). It’s more than a full second faster than the CX-30.