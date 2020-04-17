I’m more of a shoulder hugger, because I know the median is not going to drift into my lane, unlike my fellow idi– er, drivers. Furthermore, when I tried holding the vehicle on the line, because the idi– er, driver next to me was, in fact, drifting, the car pulled back firmly, and a note flashed on the dashboard telling me to put my hands on the wheel. (Believe me, if they had been more on the wheel, we would have fused.) When I passed the miscreant, the Legacy swerved back to the center of the lane.