Play some tunes: The Prius radio is left over from the Toyota parts bin. Sound is tinny and kind of sad, although I can’t say it’s particularly unclear. People who prefer their music bassy are not going to be happy; heavy bass lines just smashed together, and I had to dial the bass down from my usual low levels. Call this a C-. Ick. Makes me want to trade my Sienna with the similarly unsound sound system, just because.