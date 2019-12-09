The wife of People’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive celebrated her birthday this year with a Philly favorite.
Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, who turned 34 on Nov. 30, posted on Twitter that one of her birthday gifts was a cheesesteak from Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philly. Her husband John Legend is a Penn alum.
Teigen posted a photo of the steak, as well as herself wrapped in a blanket, just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.
It is unclear if Teigen was in Philly to get the steak herself (Pat’s did not immediately respond to request for comment). However, it should be noted, Pat’s started shipping steaks nationwide via online marketplace Goldbelly last year.
Goldbelly offers Pat’s steaks in packages of four, eight, or 12 sandwiches, running between $99 and $219. Shipping is free, but you’ll be paying between $18.25 and $24.75 per steak, depending on the size of your order. Other area steak shops — such as Jim’s, Campo’s, and Donkey’s Place (Anthony Bourdain’s favorite) — also delivery via Goldbelly at similar price points.
At Pat’s window at 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue in South Philly, meanwhile, steaks start at $10. Philly locals are also able to have the sandwiches delivered via UberEats and DoorDash for an extra fee.
Regardless of how Teigen got her steak, many Twitter users were to quick to jump in with their own favorite steak shops:
Teigen is also a noted steak lover, having expressed her love for cheesesteaks on the now-defunct FABLife talk show back in November 2015. In an appearance on that show, Teigen said that Legend once brought her a steak from Philly all the way to New York City after a performance when they first started dating. Pat’s owner Pat Olivieri also demonstrated how to construct a proper steak:
Teigen also has her own recipe for a cheesesteak-like sandwich — a “Philly French Dip” — that was published in 2018 cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More.