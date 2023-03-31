Gwyneth Paltrow won her ski crash trial. Where does her $1 go?

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was awarded the symbolic $1 she countersued for in her ski crash trial. But how will she receive it?

Paltrow’s attorney, Stephen Owens, delivered closing arguments Thursday about how retired optometrist Terry Sanderson had crashed into the actress and has spent the last seven years trying to take advantage of her financially.

“You shouldn’t reward that. And Gwyneth — who could have just paid the ransom — [told me,] ‘No, I’m not going to have someone hurt me and then ask for a lot of money,’” Owens said.

Sanderson sued for $3 million in damages in 2016. When that case was dismissed, he amended his claim to seek $300,000. Paltrow’s countersuit for $1 and attorney fees was on principle, her team said — but make no mistake, they still wanted the dollar.

Advertisement

“We asked you for a dollar. Not because she had to [stop skiing] early and get a massage, but because it screwed up a very carefully planned, important time in her life,” Owens told the jury. “Thank heavens the family melded together. But we want our dollar.”

» READ MORE: What to know about the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial

A $1 or low dollar figure lawsuit isn’t a new concept.

According to the University of Virginia School of Law professor Rachel Bayefsky, nominal damage awards — such as that of $1 — are a way to help restore a person’s dignity.

“A dollar is a common amount for a nominal award,” Bayefsky said. “It could be also $5 or a hundred dollars or something like that. The point is not really the exact amount, but what the amount expresses.”

Still, Sanderson’s attorneys claimed fellow blonde celebrity Taylor Swift was Paltrow’s inspiration for the $1 countersuit, which she repeatedly denied. In 2017, a DJ sued Swift for defamation, saying he lost his job in response to her claims that he groped her. Swift successfully countersued the DJ for $1 in damages.

“I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances ... Imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance,” Swift told Time Magazine. “When I testified, I had already been in court all week and already had to watch this man bully, badger, and assault my team, including my mother ... I was angry.”

In Swift’s case, it took nearly four months for the singer to receive her payout. The DJ reportedly paid the $1 in the form of a Sacajawea coin that he mailed to the singer, he told the Associated Press.

So what will Paltrow’s payout look like?

Philadelphia media attorney Stephen Vanyo of the Law Offices of Lloyd Z. Remick said that typically, even with low payouts, the money exchange will go through the parties’ attorneys — with “lots” of paperwork involved.

“Yes, the $1 is mostly symbolic, but would still be worked out between the attorneys,” he said.

Vanyo added that the format Paltrow’s of $1 has not been specified.

“It does not necessarily have to be transmitted electronically, but would probably still come through the attorneys and could be by check as well,” he said.

In addition to the dollar, Paltrow countersued for attorney fees, which were not included in the jury’s verdict.

Vanyo said Paltrow’s $1 likely wouldn’t be taxed since most personal injury compensatory damage payments are not taxable. “It does not represent a gain of income, but a compensation for value lost elsewhere,” he said.

While on trial, Paltrow went viral when she said she lost “half a day of skiing,” as a result of the accident. But trolling aside, that half a day is worth a pretty penny in terms of the Deer Valley Resort, the luxury space the parties were skiing. Her resort bill was more than $9,000 for private skiing lessons her family received there.