At the time that the scandal broke, Hart said he was being extorted over the tape. Sabbag denied she was behind the plot to extort Hart, saying in a press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom that she was “had nothing to do with these recordings,” and was “not an extortionist. Hart’s friend Jonathan Todd Jackson, who is also a defendant in Sabbag’s complaint, was later charged with extortion over the incident, and pleaded not guilty last year, according to the Hollywood Reporter.