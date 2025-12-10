Bucks County pop star Sabrina Carpenter named to Met Gala 2026 host committee

Quakertown-raised pop star Sabrina Carpenter will be part of the upcoming Met Gala 2026 celebration, Vogue announced on Wednesday.

The Grammy-winning singer will join the Met Gala host committee along with 15 other celebrities including trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland, K-pop icon Lisa, model Paloma Elsesser, vocalist Sam Smith, and Wednesday actor Gwendoline Christie.

Co-chairs for the illustrious fashion event are Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and, as usual, Anna Wintour, the chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of American Vogue.

The gala will honor the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s spring 2026 exhibit, “Costume Art,” which will pair the Institute’s clothing with museum artworks to explore “depictions of the dressed body across the Met’s vast collection” and “reveal the inherent relationship between clothing and the body.” It will be organized with themes like “the Pregnant Body,” “the Aging Body,” and “the Naked Body.”

The host committee has its own co-chairs as well: Caught Stealing actor Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Carpenter has attended the Met Gala three times previously, most recently in a Louis Vuitton burgundy pinstripe bodysuit with long tails and crystal buttons.

Last month, she wrapped up her “Short n’ Sweet” tour, which stopped in Philadelphia last year. She’s up for six Grammy Awards in 2026, including album of the year, song and record of the year, and best video for “Manchild.”

The “Espresso” singer is known for sporting glittery strapless bodysuits onstage with blond bombshell hair that embraces an aesthetic of old Hollywood glamour. This week, she appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers wearing a vintage Chantal Thomas black and white minidress.

She’s made headlines lately for condemning President Donald Trump’s administration for using her music in videos promoting violent ICE raids that target undocumented immigrants. “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she wrote on X last week.

The Bucks County star is the latest celebrity from the Philadelphia region to be part of the Met Gala festivities. Earlier this year, West Philly-raised actor Colman Domingo (who also appeared in Carpenter’s “Tears” music video) served as co-chair of the Met Gala 2025, which centered Black dandyism.

Several Philadelphia stars showed up and showed out on the gala’s blue carpet, from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to The Roots drummer Questlove to Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.