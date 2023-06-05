Marvin Harrison Jr. listed as top non-QB in 2023 Heisman odds; Penn State’s Drew Allar in the mix

The illustrious Heisman Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding football player in college football every year, is a quarterback-dominated award.

Last season, USC’s Caleb Williams took home the hardware, becoming the eighth quarterback in the last 10 years to win the trophy. Over the last 20 years, only four non-quarterbacks have won the award (DeVonta Smith in 2020, Derrick Henry in 2015, Mark Ingram in 2009, and Reggie Bush in 2005).

Entering the 2023 season, Williams returns after winning the award as a sophomore along with North Carolina’s Drake Maye, both of whom are expected to be taken early in the 2024 NFL draft. But Philadelphia’s own Marvin Harrison Jr., son of Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison, has an argument as the best player in college football, regardless of position.

Next in line of Ohio State’s tremendous run on wide receivers, Harrison could have his former St. Joseph’s Prep high school quarterback, Kyle McCord, throwing him passes for the Buckeyes this season. Could Harrison become the second receiver to win the Heisman over the last four years?

Here’s a look at the 2023 Heisman odds at BetMGM, a little less than three months out from the start of the college football season.

Odds updated as of 9 a.m. Monday, no odds greater than 50/1 listed.

2023 Heisman Trophy odds (via BetMGM)

Name School/Position Heisman odds Name Caleb Williams School/Position USC/QB Heisman odds +500 Name Jordan Travis School/Position Florida State/QB Heisman odds +1000 Name Drake Maye School/Position North Carolina/QB Heisman odds +1400 Name Quinn Ewers School/Position Texas/QB Heisman odds +1400 Name Sam Hartman School/Position Notre Dame/QB Heisman odds +1400 Name Bo Nix School/Position Oregon/QB Heisman odds +1600 Name Jayden Daniels School/Position LSU/QB Heisman odds +1600 Name Michael Penix Jr. School/Position Washington/QB Heisman odds +1600 Name Cade Klubnik School/Position Clemson/QB Heisman odds +2000 Name Carson Beck School/Position Georgia/QB Heisman odds +2000 Name Joe Milton School/Position Tennessee/QB Heisman odds +2000 Name Drew Allar School/Position Penn State/QB Heisman odds +2500 Name J.J. McCarthy School/Position Michigan/QB Heisman odds +2500 Name Kyle McCord School/Position Ohio State/QB Heisman odds +2500 Name Marvin Harrison Jr. School/Position Ohio State/WR Heisman odds +2500 Name Blake Corum School/Position Michigan/RB Heisman odds +3000 Name Dillon Gabriel School/Position Oklahoma/QB Heisman odds +3500 Name TreVeyon Henderson School/Position Ohio State/RB Heisman odds +4000 Name Brock Vandagriff School/Position Georgia/QB Heisman odds +5000 Name Cameron Rising School/Position Utah/QB Heisman odds +5000 Name Ty Simpson School/Position Alabama/QB Heisman odds +5000 Name Tyler Buchner School/Position Alabama/QB Heisman odds +5000

Months before the season, Harrison is tied for the 12th-best odds to win the Heisman at 25/1, with three other players: Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Penn State’s Drew Allar and McCord. It’s no surprise this list is dominated by quarterbacks in the preseason — even though the names in the quarterback rooms at Georgia and Alabama haven’t seen much playing time in college football, the talent at those programs is always elite.

When DeVonta Smith won the award in 2020, in a COVID-19 affected season, the former Crimson Tide receiver, now with the Eagles, posted an FBS-best 1,511 receiving yards and 98 receptions in 11 games, not including the College Football Playoff. Last season, Harrison finished with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs in 13 games, which included leaving Ohio State’s playoff loss to Georgia in the third quarter with injury.

It would take the perfect storm of inconsistencies from some of the top names on the Heisman list (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jordan Travis) and Harrison elevating Ohio State’s offense in the face of a new quarterback, but it’s not entirely inconceivable.

Penn State offense represented

With the Sean Clifford era in the rearview mirror, new expected signal caller Drew Allar is catching plenty of buzz around the college football landscape. With a number of starters returning for the Nittany Lions, plus their two-headed monster in the backfield, expectations are high for Allar in his first year as a starter.

Evidenced by his 25/1 odds, Allar has the dual-threat ability as a runner and passer to rebuild a potential Heisman-winning resumé. His backfield running mate, Nicholas Singleton, has 66/1 odds to win the award at BetMGM, after a 1,000-yard, 12-touchdown freshman season.

If Penn State’s offense is humming this season, Singleton or Allar could creep up the Heisman odds boards. The Nittany Lions will have marquee games late in the season against Big Ten powers Ohio State and Michigan, both well represented on the Heisman odds list.

