“Absolutely,’’ Donahue said. “I think we all take him for granted. He’s played against Arizona, Providence, Alabama, Villanova, UCF; … it’s 20, 10, 5 every night. He had 20 assists overall in the last two games before this. If there’s a better all-round player, anywhere right now, I’ve got to see him. Against any competition. He’ll start for any team in that [Big East] league. Start for any team in any league. Because he does so many things.