South Carolina star Aliyah Boston declares for WNBA draft

DALLAS — Following South Carolina’s 77-73 loss to Iowa in the Final Four, Aliyah Boston had a big decision to make.

She’d had a stellar career, racking up multiple player of the year and AP All-American honors, and most recently was named the Naismith women’s defensive player of the year.

Her coach, Dawn Staley, was the Naismith Coach of the Year.

And now Boston is taking it to the next level. She declared for the WNBA draft on Saturday via Instagram, forgoing her final year of eligibility.

“It is no secret that I love the sport of basketball,” Boston wrote. “The invaluable experience I have gained cannot be measured. The sheer magnitude of guidance I have received from the coaching staff will continue to follow me well into the next chapter of my career.”

Over the course of her career, Boston averaged 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds and won a national championship with the Gamecocks last season. Boston is projected by ESPN as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft on April 10 (7 p.m., ESPN).