If you want to argue that Ryan Daly deserves player of the year, we’ll allow it, since the St. Joseph’s Hawks forward was often spectacular, doing anything and everything. We won’t even accept the argument that his numbers were inflated by being on a bad team. That goes both ways, since opposing defenses could throw all available resources at Daly and most couldn’t stop him. Add to that his assist rate stands 43rd in Division I, so there’s been nothing selfish about his 20.2 points a game. His efficiency and shooting numbers just don’t quite stack up for player-of-the-year honors, and a 6-23 Hawks record so far has to factor in.