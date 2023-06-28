Atlantic 10 Conference releases men’s basketball pairings for the 2023-24 season

The Atlantic 10 announced on Wednesday each team’s home and away opponents for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.

The league’s 15 teams will face each other one time and play four teams twice. Altogether, they will play 18 conference games.

The complete men’s basketball schedule, including dates, times and information on national telecasts, will be released at a later date. St. Joseph’s finished last season 16-17 overall and 8-10 in the Atlantic 10, bowing out in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament to Dayton. The Hawks’ Atlantic 10 opponents for the 2023-24 season are as follows:

Home: Davidson, Dayton, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, Duquesne, La Salle, Loyola Chicago, St. Louis Away: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, VCU, Duquesne, La Salle, Loyola-Chicago and St. Louis.

La Salle also reached the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament last season, losing to Fordham. The Explorers finished 15-19 with a 7-11 record in conference. Their conference opponents for the 2023-24 season include:

Home: Dayton, George Mason, St. Bonaventure, St. Louis, VCU, George Washington, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, St. Joseph’s. Away: Davidson, Duquesne, Fordham, Loyola Chicago, Richmond, George Washington, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, St. Joseph’s.

La Salle had previously announced that it would participate in the Blue Devil Challenge this season, with home games on Nov. 14 against Bucknell and Nov. 17 against Southern Indiana, followed by a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face Duke on Nov. 21.

The conference also announced that its tournament and championship will be held March 12-17 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. VCU won last season’s conference championship, then went on to lose as a 12 seed to fifth-seed St. Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Pairings for the women’s basketball season have not yet been announced.