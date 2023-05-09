La Salle to take part in Duke’s Blue Devil Challenge

La Salle will be one of three men’s basketball teams heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium in November to take part in Duke’s annual Blue Devil Challenge from Nov. 14-24.

In addition to the Explorers and Duke, Bucknell and Southern Indiana also will take part in the round-robin event. La Salle will open the tournament with two games at Tom Gola Arena beginning with Bucknell on Nov. 14 followed by Southern Indiana on Nov. 17.

The Explorers will head to Durham, N.C., to clash with Duke on Nov. 21. Game times and broadcast details will be determined later.

The game will mark the first time in program history that La Salle has played Duke and Southern Indiana in regular-season contests. The Explorers are 6-6 all-time against Bucknell, winning the last meeting, 82-72 on Dec. 6, 2022.

La Salle finished this past season with a run to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, defeating No. 14 Rhode Island and No. 6 Duquesne. On the other side, Duke is viewed across many early rankings as a preseason No. 1. The Blue Devils will be fresh off competing against the likes of Michigan State and Arizona along with action in the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge.