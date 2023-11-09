Fran O’Hanlon, longtime Daily News writers highlight latest Big 5 Hall of Fame class

The inaugural Big 5 Classic tripleheader Dec. 2 at the Wells Fargo Center will not only celebrate the new Big 5 of the present and future, it will also honor its past.

The Philadelphia Big 5, now made up of six teams, announced its latest Hall of Fame inductees Thursday, and the seven members of the 2023 class who will be inducted during the Dec. 2 event.

The class features four former players in Dionne Anthon of Penn, DeAndre’ Bembry of St. Joseph’s, Tyreek Duren of La Salle, and Villanova’s Fran O’Hanlon. Joining the former Big 5 athletes in the class are two media members — longtime Daily News college hoops writers Mike Kern and Dick Jerardi — and communications pro in Larry Dougherty, who retired this year after 20 years at Temple, having served as the school’s sports information lead following a 15-year stint in athletic communications at St. Joe’s.

» READ MORE: The Big 5 has a new team and a new format, but it looks the same as it ever was

Advertisement

O’Hanlon has spent more time around the game — in Philadelphia and beyond — than the other inductees, both a comment on his age (75) and the fact that he’s still on the Philadelphia basketball scene. The Philadelphia native and St. Thomas More grad played three varsity seasons at Villanova as a point guard before a professional career in Sweden. He began his coaching career in Israel in 1983 and came home to assist on the Temple women’s staff in 1984 before becoming the head coach at Monsignor Bonner. O’Hanlon was on Fran Dunphy’s staff at Penn from 1989 to 1995 before taking over the head coaching job at Lafayette, where he retired in 2022.

Retirement didn’t last long. O’Hanlon is back to his roots, now coaching at Cardinal O’Hara in the Philadelphia Catholic League.

Bembry and Duren both recently helped their respective schools reach the NCAA Tournament, twice in Bembry’s case. The Hawks won two Atlantic 10 titles with Bembry, who was both league and Big 5 Player of the Year in 2016. Duren, who played at Neumann-Gorreti in high school, is La Salle’s all-time leader in games played (132).

» READ MORE: Villanova’s depth, talent was easy to see in season-opening win over American University

Anthon, a Penn Athletics Hall of Fame inductee in 2010, is seventh on Penn’s all-time scoring list. She graduated Penn as an undergrad in 1992 before returning to receive a law degree in 2005.

Kern and Jerardi combine for nearly 75 years of experience covering college basketball in Philadelphia for the Daily News and covered and wrote columns on Big 5 greats like John Chaney, Jay Wright, Phil Martelli, and many more. Jerardi was once president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and was inducted into that organization’s Hall of Fame in 2014. Kern, a former president of the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association was named the state’s best sports writer in 2003.