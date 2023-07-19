What to know about TBT, the $1 million winner-takes-all hoops tournament that will be decided at Drexel

What’s better than watching former Big 5 hoopers relive some of their former glory in front of a nationwide audience?

How about doing so for a chance at a $1 million payday awarded right here in Philly?

This is the TBT, the 64-team March Madness-style tournament that has continued to garner mass appeal since its inception 10 years ago. What’s unique about this year is that the tournament’s championship game makes a return to the place it originally began — right here in Philadelphia. This year, the championship will be held inside Drexel University’s Daskalakis Athletic Center.

On Wednesday, first-round action tipped off. Here’s more on the local teams, the players to know, who they’ll be facing, and where you can watch it all unfold leading up to the championship game Aug. 3.

What’s the TBT?

In 2014, the TBT, or simply The Basketball Tournament, was introduced in front of just 17 fans, according to the TBT website. It all started at a game that took place at 8:30 in the morning inside the gym at Jefferson University (formerly Philadelphia University, or Philadelphia Textile for those who want to go way back).

Fast forward to today and the group who created the tournament has dished out over $10 million in prizes and just spawned a jumpoff $1 million winner-takes-all soccer tournament called the TST — yes, The Soccer Tournament.

Advertisement

This will be the first time since 2014 that the tournament will be held in Philly as games and tournament finals have taken place largely throughout the five boroughs in New York City and in Boston.

» READ MORE: Drexel becomes full Big 5 member as men’s tournament replaces round-robin

What’s the tournament format?

If you’re familiar with March Madness, then you’re familiar with how this tournament is formatted, except instead of a 68-team field with four play-in games, it’s a 64-team field, with no play-in. Each team is split into eight regions with two regions in Wichita, one in Cincinnati on the campus of Xavier, one in Dayton, Ohio, Syracuse, N.Y., Lubbock, Texas, Louisville, Ky., and West Virginia. Winners will continue to advance in their regions until the Final Four, which takes place in Philadelphia beginning Aug. 2.

» READ MORE: Former Villanova star Cam Whitmore is NBA Summer League MVP

How many Philly teams are in the tournament?

Two. There’s the Broad Street Birds, a team primarily comprised primarily of ex-Temple players, and then there’s a Big 5 team with former players from around the six schools within the current Big 5 composition with the addition of Drexel.

Who’s on the Broad Street Birds team?

According to the team site, there are 14 players on the Broad Street Birds roster who will play in the Wichita 1 region. The Birds open first-round play against the Beale Street Boys on Thursday (4 p.m., ESPN2), a collective of former players from the University of Memphis, which coincidentally, like Temple also competes in the American Athletic Conference in NCAA play. Headlining the Birds is former Owls guard Shizz Alston, who led the Owls to their last appearance in the NCAA Tournament in the 2018-19 season.

Who’s on the Big 5 team?

The Big 5 squad is making another appearance in the tournament featuring a who’s who rundown of players from the heyday of Philly college hoops. Remember Ramon Galloway? What about Temple’s Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson? C.J. Aiken from St. Joseph’s? You can find all three and more on a Big 5 team that will tip off on Monday when it takes on the defending champions of the tournament in Blue Collar U, featuring former players from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in the Syracuse bracket on Monday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

» READ MORE: Temple will play Navy in men’s basketball Veterans Classic on Nov. 10

Are there locals on other teams?

It’s Philly basketball, so of course. It’s a pretty extensive list of Philly natives or former Philly players scattered across many of the 64 teams taking part in the tournament.

John Harrar from Wallingford, who’s Penn State’s all-time leader in games played, along with Philly native Sam Sessoms are part of the Happy Valley Hoopers with former Nittany Lions players.

Also, former Lower Merion, La Salle, and Syracuse forward B.J. Johnson and North Catholic alum Rakeem Christmas are on the roster of Boeheim’s Army, the collective of former Syracuse players named after former longtime head coach Jim Boeheim.

Former Prep Charter standouts Marcus and Markieff Morris, who are the co-head coaches of Mass Street, the alumni contingent for Kansas.

Looking for more locals and want to know when they play? The team roster and daily schedule page on TBT’s website can become quite the rabbit hole really fast.

Want to see the final rounds live?

Tickets are still available to watch the semifinal round Aug. 2 and Thursday’s championship game Aug. 3 at the DAC. The first semifinal will take place at 7 p.m. followed by the second semifinal at 9 p.m.

Thursday’s TBT championship game will tip off at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with prices starting at $40 for all games. For more information, visit thetournament.com/tbt/champ2023-tickets/.

If I can’t make it out, where can I watch?

Yes. Every game is on some version of ESPN’s family of networks.