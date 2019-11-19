Leaving another game, turning on the Temple radio postgame show, they tell you their player guest after the just-concluded La Salle game will be Owls redshirt freshman Arashma Parks. Not what we were expecting, since the Temple big man, who happens to be the younger brother of Omari Spellman, had played nine previous minutes in his two-game career, with no points and no rebounds. In Game 3 at La Salle: 12 minutes, 7 points, 5 offensive rebounds, 1 block. The radio guys made a point of saying Nate Pierre-Louis was the star of the game, but they can’t have him on every game, so Parks earned his air time.