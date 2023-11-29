Temple, St. Joe’s will meet in Big 5 Classic final

The matchups for the final day of the inaugural Big 5 Classic are set.

The event organizers got pretty lucky having two matchups Thursday that were essentially tournament semifinals.

And thanks to its 78-65 win over No. 18 Villanova, St. Joseph’s will play in the championship game Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Hawks will meet Temple, which outlasted La Salle in three overtimes, in the third game of the triple-header. Both teams won each of their two pod contests.

The matchups are as follows:

Fifth-place game

Villanova vs. Drexel, 2 p.m.

Third-place game

La Salle vs. Penn, 4:45 p.m.

Championship game

St. Joe’s vs. Temple, 7:30 p.m.

All three games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus as well as Peacock.

La Salle and Penn finished 1-1 in their respective pods, while Villanova and Drexel were 0-2.

The Villanova-Drexel matchup is the first meeting between the two teams since December of 2009. The Dragons are a new addition to the Big 5 this season. Temple has won five of its past six matchups vs. St. Joe’s. La Salle, meanwhile, has two straight wins over Penn.

Tickets are available for Saturday’s Big 5 Classic at wellsfargocenterphilly.com/big5classic.