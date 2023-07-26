Penn State head coach James Franklin isn’t calling sophomore Drew Allar his QB1 quite yet

James Franklin has some questions that still need answering regarding his Penn State roster — but there’s not many.

In fact, in front of a media contingent during the first day of Big Ten media days from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Franklin alluded to this year, his 10thas Nittany Lions head coach, perhaps being the one with the fewest questions.

“We probably have [fewer] question marks this year than we have [had] in previous seasons,” Franklin said. “Last year, coming into the season, I felt like we had better depth than we had probably since COVID. We were back to more of a healthy roster that we’re used to, and now I think we’re in a position to give us the best chance to compete in our conference as well as nationally.”

Allar as Penn State’s next QB1? Not so fast …

Penn State will look to improve upon last year’s 11-2 season (7-2 Big Ten), which vaulted it to a No. 7 ranking in the AP Poll, its highest ranking since the 2005 season. The Nittany Lions will do so without Sean Clifford under center, after the longtime quarterback was drafted in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers. In his place, sophomore Drew Allar is the presumed frontrunner for the starting job after playing in 10 games last season and completing 35 of 60 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns.

However, leave it to Franklin to present a little intrigue — or merely coachspeak — when it comes to Clifford’s true successor.

“We’ve got a number of young people [who] will step up and compete for that job. … We’re still in a competition phase,” Franklin said. “Obviously, [there are] a lot of people talking about Drew and what he brings to the table. He was able to get a ton of experience last year … so I understand why the excitement is there: 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, and can make all the throws. But [redshirt freshman QB] Beau Pribula is a guy that everybody in our program has a ton of respect for as well. So that’s going to be an interesting competition, you know, throughout the entire camp.”

‘Bigger, faster, stronger’

Franklin described this year’s Penn State team as being bigger, more athletic, and more physical, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, Manny Diaz stepped in as defensive coordinator and led a unit that allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (18.2) in the Big Ten.

“Linebacker was a big question mark coming into the season,” Franklin said. “A lot of unproven players. That is not the case anymore. I feel like we have a veteran linebacker unit that’s experienced and ready to play. Obviously, the one question mark we have is in the secondary. You know, when you lose a guy like Joey Porter … who [was a] tremendous player, for us, that’s probably the one area of question marks. But we’ve played a ton of players in the secondary with experience, talent, and depth. So I think we’re going to be in a good position there.”

Offensively, Penn State’s offense is bolstered by its run game, featuringKaytron Allen and sophomore running back Nick Singleton. Singleton, who played at Governor Mifflin, enters Year No. 2 at Penn State with a program freshman record 12 touchdowns, including two in Penn State’s Rose Bowl win over Utah.

New Big Ten schedule ‘gives us the best chance’

The addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten led to a revamped approach to scheduling. When the dust settled, it found Penn State no longer playing Ohio State and Michigan in the same season starting in 2024 — the two programs Franklin has had a tough time getting past in recent years.

This year will be the last the Nittany Lions will play both in the same season, with Ohio State on the docket in 2024 and Michigan gracing the schedule in 2025. Ask Franklin and it’s a move he appeared OK with as the loss of an annual rivalry appears to be a greater opportunity to get into the coveted College Football Playoff picture.

“I think obviously the Big Ten has made some decisions that I think most people would agree … were going to put the conference in the best position to compete for national championships,” Franklin said, “and not only that, gives us the best chance to get multiple teams into the playoffs. I think you have to kind of really build it and look at it from that way. Obviously, with any decision you make, there’s going to be some give and take. There’s going to be some things that are gained and there’s going to be some things that are lost. But I think, for the most part, the benefits will outweigh those things.”

Penn State will kick off NBC’s inaugural coverage of the Big Ten in its home opener against West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. NBC was one of three networks that acquired a share of Big Ten broadcast rights through the 2029-30 season as part of a $7 billion deal.

Big Ten commish has NIL ‘concerns’

In his first 87 days as the commissioner of the new-look Big Ten, Tony Petitti voiced his concerns when it comes to the wild west that is an ever-changing college landscape — specifically, the “pros and cons” of NIL and the NCAA transfer portal.

Petitti, a Haverford College alumnus and former MLB deputy commissionerl, kicked off media days with an opening address intimating that “true NIL” was steering away from its original intent to provide students compensation for their talents and instead becoming a pay-to-play model when coupled with the revolving door that the transfer portal has become.

“I’ve learned about what NIL is and what NIL is not,” Petitti said. “One of the things we are most focused on are the incentives that are being created for students that are leaving.

“When I spend time with our coaches, the portal is an absolute priority, and I think the combination of the benefits that are being provided with the freedom to move [is their greatest concern].” When I talk to our leadership, I get a real deep concern about what’s going to happen with graduation, as students move at the levels that we’re seeing today … we’ll see the results of that shortly with the data that comes out of this flood.”

The “flood” Petitti alluded to is the roughly 8,700 college football athletes who moved throughout the transfer portal between August 2022 and May 2023, according to an ESPN report.

“We as a conference not only support but celebrate the student athlete’s ability to generate unlimited benefits from true NIL,” Petitti said. “However, much of what is happening now under the guise of NIL is not true NIL, but rather a move to a pay-for-play system that is driving recruitment and the transfer portal. It’s a system that operates away from institutional control, nor is it required to comply with Title IX.”

Elephants in the room

Northwestern interim head coach David Braun spoke for nearly the entirety of his 15 minutes and answered with a blanket statement regarding the alleged hazing and sexual abuse lawsuits charged against his program in a scandal said to be spread across Northwestern athletics.

Currently, four players, including former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates, have alleged numerous instances of hazing rituals acted out by players and members of the coaching staff. Instead, Braun repeatedly harped on the “resolve” of his current roster.

“I won’t speak to current allegations,” said Braun, who noted that it’s more of a university matter to comment on, “but I will say that I am impressed by the determination and resolve of this team.”

This is one of two major scandals currently rocking the Big Ten as Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is awaiting news on a four-game suspension for breaking NCAA recruiting rules and then allegedly lying about it to committee members.

Harbaugh is scheduled to address the media at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.