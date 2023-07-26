As Big Ten media days arrive, Ohio State, Michigan among favorites to win conference

Since Penn State made a surprise run to win the Big Ten championship during the 2016 season, James Franklin’s third season in Happy Valley, the conference has been largely dominated by traditional powers Ohio State and Michigan. They have combined to win the last six Big Ten titles.

The last two years, specifically, have been dominated by the Wolverines in maize and blue, handing Ohio State double digit losses in their regular season finale matchups in both 2021 and 2022, with first-round Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud at the helm.

The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2016, the year they won the Big Ten, and last beat Michigan in a shortened 2020 season, but there’s reason for optimism with a fairly young, but emerging team, which will likely by led by true sophomore Drew Allar.

Ohio State is replacing their quarterback this season, while Michigan returns their signal caller, J.J. McCarthy, whose confidence grew down the stretch of the season. With the Wolverines and Buckeyes both stinging from their College Football Playoff losses, and a potential suspension looming for Jim Harabaugh, the Big Ten could get really interesting by the time early November arrives.

With Big Ten media days opening today, here’s a look at the odds to win the conference heading into the 2023 season, the final season before USC and UCLA joins in 2024 to shakeup the league.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

2023 Big Ten odds (via FanDuel)

Ohio State: +165 Michigan: +185 Penn State: +600 Wisconsin: +800 Iowa: +1100 Minnesota: +3000 Maryland: +5000 Nebraska: +6000 Illinois: +6000 Michigan State: +12000 Purdue: +12000 Rutgers: +20000 Indiana: +30000 Northwestern: +30000

As no surprise, it’s Ohio State and Michigan at the top, with the Buckeyes as slim overall favorites over the Wolverines, which is surprising considering recent history. While Ohio State has arguably the best player in college football with Philadelphia native Marvin Harrison Jr. at the helm, fresh off of his dominant sophomore season and entering this season as one of the best draft eligible players, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu among others.

Michigan returns a large part of their offensive line, Heisman Trophy contender Blake Corum and a host of other talented players at their skill positions. While Penn State hope to close the gap between them and the conference’s powers, getting high level player from not only Allar, but young defensive stars Kalen King and Abdul Carter, a La Salle College High School alum, will be key.

Marvin Harrison Jr. gaining steam in Heisman market

Over the last 20 years, only four non-quarterbacks have won the Heisman Trophy award, one of them being Eagles budding star receiver DeVonta Smith, who won it in 2020 at Alabama.

While Ohio State has some question marks at quarterback entering the season, they have the best wide out in college football in Harrison, who is becoming a popular bet for college football’s most prestigious award.

According to BetMGM data, Harrison has received the most betting tickets to win the award, accounting for 9.5% total tickets at the sportsbook.

His odds to win the award have also moved from +2500 to +2000 at BetMGM, tied for the 11th best odds among all players and the best odds among non-quarterbacks. Michigan’s Corum is behind him, at +4000 to win the award.

Other Penn State futures