There’s nothing in Bryce Young’s official Alabama bio that gives it away. Hometown: Pasadena, Calif. That’s the truth, but not the whole truth. His Wikipedia page offers another hint.

Born: July 25, 2001. … Philadelphia, Pa.

Even that isn’t quite right. They’re not hiding anything. Young’s father Craig, a Pennsylvania native himself, returns a phone message, his cellphone ID from Pasadena. His son is the Heisman Trophy winner. Bryce is quarterbacking Alabama on Monday night against Georgia for a national championship.

But his father is calling to talk about Philadelphia.

“So Bryce was born in Lankenau Hospital,” Craig Young said. “So right outside [Philadelphia].”

As close as you can get, just across City Avenue on the Wynnewood side.

“I was born in Harrisburg,” Craig Harris said. “My father and my sister still live in Philadelphia.”

Young explained that he grew up mostly in Southern California himself, but for a short time he and his wife moved back East, lived in Havertown, on Hillcrest. (He texted his wife to get the name of the street.) He worked for a local advertising agency — “Red Tettemer, it’s still there.”

It wasn’t a long stay.

“It was like one of the worst Philly winters in a long time,” Young said. “My wife was home with a newborn. I was working very, very long hours.”

The smart move was to head back to Southern California. They packed up some memories.

“We were huge Lakers fans,” Young said.

This was 2001 … Lakers-Sixers, NBA Finals. They got hold of a couple of tickets to Game 3 in Philly. Series tied 1-1, the city still dreaming big, thinking Iverson could take out Kobe.

“I have on my Lakers jersey, my Kobe jersey,” Young said. “We walk in … I think it was still the F.U. [First Union] Center. We’re in the main area, get on an escalator. We go in there, it’s bustling.”

But this guy with a Kobe jersey. Bryant also was born at Lankenau Hospital. Sixers fans, if you know the history, did not care.

“Literally, it went from all this noise and commotion to complete silence for a second, maybe two seconds,” Young said. “Then the entire place started yelling and screaming. Lakers fans are passionate, too, but I’ve never seen anything like this. It was like they were insulted.”

You get on an escalator, you’re not getting off. Enjoy the ride.

“I feel like there’s something cold [on his Kobe jersey],” Young said. “This guy is purposefully pouring little small increments of his beer on me.”

Young stayed cool.

“I can’t fight Philly,” Young said. “We let this go. I was trying to be friends. ‘Guys, you’re booing a pregnant woman.’”

Don’t forget Bryce Young’s birthdate. Julie Young was noticeably pregnant?

“Noticeably pregnant,” her husband said.

“Craig loves to tell that story,” said his sister, Leslee Frye, who lives in Mount Airy and works as a psychologist at the upper school at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy.

It turns out that more than football, mental health is the real family business. Craig works in the field now. Bryce’s grandfather, Harold Frye, who lives in Glenside, is a psychotherapist.

“I’ve been in mental health my whole career,” he said over the phone.

Except Monday night, that’s back burner. Roll Tide, in little pockets around here. When Bryce got to ‘Bama, Frye had to find a spot to watch. Turns out Roberts Block Restaurant & Bar by the Glenside train station was the spot. The owner’s son graduated from Alabama, Frye said, and a daughter is there now. Walk in, there’s the Roll Tide sign. They have a bunch of televisions showing games.

“A lot of screens, but when Alabama comes on, every screen is Alabama’s game,” Frye said. “The staff that works on Saturday must wear Alabama gear.”

A friend had dinner there once, told him about it. They know about his grandson?

“They all know,” Frye said.

So he’s treated as an honored guest?

“I try to avoid that, but they do.”

He reciprocated. A signed Bryce jersey is in the place now.

It’s an Alabama crowd, but still a Philly crowd.

“If Bryce does something they don’t agree with — you don’t want to hear any comments,” Harold Frye said. “They’ll look at me before they say anything.”

He describes this whole experience as “exciting and unnerving … a fun spark in my life.”

He didn’t go up to the Heisman ceremony in New York, watched it at a VFW hall in Wyndmoor.

“They’ve got a picture of me crying,” Frye said.

Leslee Frye made it up to New York. She thought it would just be a chance to see her brother and sister-in-law, catch them for lunch since they were so close, figuring her nephew would be too busy. But there was an extra ticket for the ceremony. She sat with Alabama’s coaches.

“I think they called her the Heisman aunt,” Craig Young said.

The aunt got to hang out with her nephew a little bit.

“Five minutes, we were talking about his favorite pair of shoes,” she said. “He’s very grounded. We were just laughing five minutes before about something so unrelated.”

And slipping into a chair … Nick Saban.

“It’s so interesting to be around this legend,” she said. “Oh, you’re a person.’”

Bryce’s first year as a starter, up there accepting the greatest honor in the sport.

“It was such a meaningful moment to me, recognizing his gift,” his aunt said.

She previously had no foundation of football knowledge, she explained. She’d go to coworkers at Springside Chestnut Hill, get some input. She remembers showing an early high school tape. This is good, right?

Bryce’s Alabama bio sets that part straight. First line of the high school section: “The nation’s top-ranked dual-threat quarterback by all major outlets.”

“I was just like a proud aunt,” Frye said. “I still definitely am. They followed his progress from middle school. The college counselor really helped. … As I would just throw out names of places he was getting recruited by — ‘Is this good?’ Our director of college counseling was like, ‘Leslee, this is a really big deal.’”

She picked it all up quickly enough. Everyone wanted him. Bryce originally committed to USC, then switched to ‘Bama. You don’t have to tell Eagles fans about the Tide these days. Last year’s Heisman winner? DeVonta Smith.

“Bryce was DeVonta’s roommate on the road last year,” Bryce’s grandfather said of the Eagles star rookie.

It all begs a hackneyed question: Is there any Philly in Bryce?

“That’s a good question,” Craig Young said. “I need to think about that. He was there so briefly. What I do know, there’s definitely an appreciation for the East Coast. He loves the East Coast vibe, the work ethic. He likes the toughness. He just likes the experience of being on the East Coast. Whenever he’s there, he feels very comfortable.”

It’s been a couple of years, him being kind of busy.

“He will not eat a cheesesteak outside of Philadelphia,” his father said. “Won’t happen.”

And there is a family favorite.

“We’re definitely Dalessandro’s,” Craig Young said.

Bryce’s grandfather saw another connection.

“He’s a very sociable person,” Harold Frye said. “He can involve himself rather easily, like an East Coast kind of guy.”

They’ve got memories from visits. Family friends get together for a sing-along of Christmas carols. Bryce joined right in one year.

“He enjoyed coming here and shoveling snow,” his grandfather said.

Then there’s that Kobe connection. It was more than just that one game, and that jersey, and that Philly crowd, but that’s the tale that gets told. By game’s end — the Lakers victorious, 32 points for Kobe — Julie Young, six weeks away from delivering her little Heisman winner, told her husband, “I’m not moving out of this seat until you take your jersey off.”

Bryce Young knows the story.

“I always tell Bryce, that was your first taste of a hostile crowd,” his father said.