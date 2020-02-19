“Critical,’’ Quakers coach Steve Donahue said Saturday night about getting out of the Palestra with a split by beating Yale. “You think about it, you’ve got the best team in the league. That’s a big win because there are a lot of tiebreakers stuff that comes in. That can be one of those. The other part, we go on the road for four games. If you lose two at home, go on the road …”