Maybe that means we already have a key to Penn’s season. Quakers guards Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley have had past success, and Bryce Washington flashed his ability early last season. These three getting in a rhythm with Dingle and Lucas Monroe, another freshman guard seeing time … this all seems key. You expect it to happen since those guys all know how to play the game. We’ll see if there are any other surprises Wednesday when the Quakers host La Salle at the Palestra.