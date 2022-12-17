Luke House dropped a season-high 25 points to lead Drexel in an 85-52 rout of Delaware State inside the Daskalaskis Athletic Center Saturday afternoon.

House shot 15 of his total from beyond the arc going 5-of-10 from three. Coletrane Washington added 12 points and fellow guard Jamie Bergens dropped 10 as the Dragons improved to 6-6 overall. Junior forward Amari Williams (nine points) added a game-high 12 rebounds.

Brandon Stone led Delaware State (1-10) with 11 points.

Next up for Drexel is a road trip to Fairfield on Thursday (7 p.m.), before opening conference play at home against Elon on Dec. 29 then William and Mary two days later on New Year’s Eve (2 p.m.).

Second straight loss for La Salle

Josh Nickelberry’s 15-point effort wasn’t enough to lift La Salle past Cincinnati, as the Explorers found themselves on the latter end of a 78-60 final inside Fifth Third Arena.

Explorers guard Khalil Brantley added 12 off the bench, but it would be the second loss in as many games for La Salle (5-6), who dropped a contest to City 6 foe, Drexel, at home last Saturday.

Victor Lahkin and David DeJulius powered the Bearcats (8-4), scoring 17 points each.

La Salle returns home to face Lafayette on Wednesday (2 p.m., ESPN+) before traveling to Howard on Dec. 29 and VCU on New Year’s Eve (2 p.m., ESPN+).