DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State can make history, Villanova’s playoff projections, and Eastern’s dream week

When DeSean Jackson and his Delaware State program came to Lincoln Financial Field three weeks ago, he brought a team that was 5-3 and fresh off its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win of the season against North Carolina Central.

After defeating Michael Vick’s Norfolk State, a battle between two former Eagles teammates on Oct. 30, the Hornets picked up two more wins against Morgan State and Howard over the last two weeks, extending their winning streak to five.

Now, at 8-3, Delaware State not only has its most wins in a season since 2007, but it also has a chance to win the MEAC for the first time in 18 seasons and just the seventh time in school history.

A win on Saturday against South Carolina State (1 p.m., ESPN+) would also send the program to its first Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 13, which is the HBCU championship game between the winners of the MEAC and Southwestern Athletic Conference. The game has been played annually since 2015.

The task won’t be easy for Jackson and Delaware State, though. South Carolina State has won the MEAC in two of the last four years, and Chennis Berry, who took over the program last year as coach, led his team to the Celebration Bowl in his first season. The Bulldogs won the 2021 Celebration Bowl when they upset Jackson State, then led by Deion Sanders and his son, and current Cleveland Browns quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

This season, Delaware State is 4-0 at home, averaging 42 points per game and rushing for 363 yards per game in those wins. Overall, the Hornets are the top rushing team (277.5) and No. 21 scoring offense in the FCS (33.6).

South Carolina State’s defense ranks 16th in rushing yards allowed per game (113.5) but ranks 72nd out of 126 FCS schools in scoring defense (27.18 points per game).

In the MEAC preseason poll, Delaware State was picked to finish last, which Jackson doesn’t let people forget , while South Carolina State was picked to win the conference for the second straight year.

Win or lose, Jackson’s first foray into coaching has already defied expectations.

And his team may return to the Linc again next season.

Eastern continues to soar

Another week of great news to deliver about the area’s little Division III program that could, as the Eagles of Eastern University wrapped up a nine-win regular season (9-1) last Saturday by winning the Middle Atlantic Conference.

This week, the school received more conference accolades as quarterback Brett Nabb picked up Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Jason Bateman won Defensive Player of the Year, and head coach Billy Crocker was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Next up for the Eagles? A first-round bye in the upcoming NCAA playoffs which start on Nov. 22. Eastern will open the postseason on the road against Franklin & Marshall on Nov. 29 (noon, watch live).

Projecting Villanova’s FCS playoff spot

Villanova won its final game in the Coastal Athletic Association in thrilling fashion last weekend and currently sits in second place (8-2, 7-1 CAA) in the conference standings behind Rhode Island (9-2, 7-0).

To earn at least a share of the CAA title, Villanova would need Rhode Island to lose its conference finale against Hampton. Also in the mix for a piece of the title is Monmouth (9-2, 6-1), which faces Albany, though the Wildcats would win any tie-breaking scenario — and the automatic FCS playoff berth that comes with it — against both URI and Monmouth. Both Hampton and Albany are winless in conference play.

A CAA title seems unlikely for Villanova, so now it will set its sights on a third straight FCS playoff berth and fourth appearance over the last five seasons. The Wildcats are likely to receive an at-large bid to the 24-team playoff, with their last regular-season hurdle coming in the form of Sacred Heart (8-3), which will join the CAA next year at the same time Villanova exits for the Patriot League (1 p.m., FloCollege).

Many outlets project Villanova to earn a top 16 seed as a first-round playoff host as things stand. Opta Analysis projects Villanova as the No. 11 seed and hosting Youngstown State, while Hero Sports and Sports Illustrated each have Villanova as the No. 16 seed, and similarly hosting Youngstown State in the first round.

The Wildcats know Youngstown State well. Villanova beat the Penguins, 24-17, to open the 2024 season and won a playoff matchup against them in 2023, 45-28. The two schools also had three memorable playoff matchups in the 90s, all won by YSU.

Villanova has advanced past the first round of the FCS playoffs in its last four appearances. We’ll see if Mark Ferrante’s squad can solidify its playoff standing Saturday at Villanova Stadium, where the Wildcats are 5-0 this season.

Record chasers

With one game left in Penn’s football season against Princeton on Saturday (1 p.m., NBCSP+), wide receiver Jared Richardson needs three more receiving touchdowns to set a new single-season record. Richardson, the team’s leading receiver, has caught 12 touchdowns this season. The previous school record was set by Justin Watson in 2017, who caught 14 before embarking on an NFL career that continues with the Houston Texans this year.

Two weeks ago, we told you about Richardson’s pursuit of the program’s single-season receiving yards record. After combining for 123 yards over the last two games, Richardson needs 178 more yards to surpass Watson’s mark set in 2016 (1,115 yards).

Penn is out of the race to win the Ivy League with a 3-3 conference record, but Richardson, who already set a school record with 17 receptions in a game back in 2023, can also reach the top three in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in school history. He is tied with Dan Castles for the second-most receiving touchdowns in a career (27) and needs 35 yards to surpass Castles (2,444) for the third-most receiving yards in program history. Richardson currently sits at 2,410 receiving yards.

0Meanwhile, Penn State running back Kaytron Allen needs 139 yards over the last two games to become the Nittany Lions’ all-time leading rusher. Penn State, which hosts Nebraska this weekend (7:00 p.m., NBC10) is still chasing a bowl game berth, and will likely lean on Allen to get there.

Allen sits third all-time on Penn State’s rushing yards in a career list with 3,794 yards, and trails Saquon Barkley (3,843) by 49 yards. Evan Royster has the all-time mark with 3,932 yards. Allen has already surpassed Royster’s mark for most rushing attempts in a Penn State career.

Penn State running back Nick Singleton, too, is close to breaking two different Penn State records among running backs. Singleton trails Barkley (43 rushing touchdowns) by two, and is one touchdown away from tying Barkley’s total touchdowns from scrimmage (51 for Barkley, 50 for Singleton).

Game of the week

No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech (noon, ESPN)

All eyes will be on the sidelines of the Hokies, who welcome the Hurricanes as 17.5-point underdogs at home. The question will be if new head coach James Franklin will stand alongside interim coach Philip Montgomery, or evaluate what he has in the 3-7 Hokies from elsewhere in the stadium. Miami should win easily, but the intrigue is just how soon Franklin gets his feet wet.