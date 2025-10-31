Boisterous DeSean Jackson gets the best of stoic Michael Vick during ‘surreal’ HBCU showdown at the Linc

The final seconds were ticking down, and for the first time as head coaches, Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson walked off their respective sidelines to meet at midfield, capping off a week of firsts.

The first season coaching at a historically Black college or university. The first HBCU game at Lincoln Financial Field. The first time coaching against each other after spending five seasons together on the Eagles.

Vick has watched many coaches meet at midfield. But this time was different.

“This time it was me and one of my best friends. One of my best friends as [an Eagles] teammate,” Vick said after Norfolk State’s 27-20 loss to Delaware State Thursday night. “I never thought I’d be looking across the field watching him coach.”

Added Jackson: “I truly look up to him. He’s always been a big bro to me. Got a great relationship. I admired him growing up, just all his accolades and what he was able to do, then when he came here [to Philadelphia]. … His record doesn’t show it to the amount that he does. They played a hard-fought game today. They gave us a tough battle, and I’m just proud of both of us. Now we’re in a position where we’re inspiring and changing young men’s lives at an HBCU.”

Embracing at midfield at the Linc was a “full-circle moment,” Vick said. It was the culmination of two players with a storied history, and the spotlight their respective teams received in the lead-up and throughout the game.

But before the closing handshake, the 47,000-plus fans in attendance — many cheering on Delaware State, since it was the program’s home game, but also Norfolk State and other HBCUs — were treated to a show. The end zones were painted red and white, with “Hornets” written across them. Delaware State’s logo replaced the Eagles logo that typically resides at midfield. There was a light show pregame, mimicking the cherry red and Columbia blue of Delaware State’s school colors, with “Dreams and Nightmares” blaring on the loudspeakers as the teams took the field.

The homecoming of Vick and Jackson, this time as coaches, also brought out the stars. Former NFL players Cam Newton and Marshawn Lynch paraded Delaware State’s sidelines, interacting with fans and tossing the football with kids. Meek Mill wasn’t just coming through the speakers, the rapper also strolled onto the sidelines just after halftime. “Big Dom” DiSandro took a peek at the game from the tunnel, and Brandon Graham was inspired by Jackson and Vick while catching Thursday night’s spectacle, which felt more like a celebration than a game at times.

“Man, it was surreal,” said Jackson, who was carried off the field by his team after the win. “We had seven games before this. In every game, it was hard to not think about this game. So I’m glad we’re here. We’re over with it, and we can move on. … Man, just the energy when I walk on the [Linc’s] field. Man, smelling that grass. Man, it just went through my veins. I just felt like I was about to play a game, because that grass is very familiar.

“Philadelphia showed up. I mean, wherever people were from, whether it was Virginia, Delaware, Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, I mean wherever people came from. You seen it. They showed up and showed out. It was a great turnout.”

The two programs are heading in different directions right now, and the feeling was palpable watching from the sideline. Jackson’s boisterous, expressive energy was apparent. He ran down the sideline just before halftime to force a replay review on a Delaware State sack that could have been a safety, and got into the referees’ faces more than a few times when he didn’t like a penalty called or disagreed with a booth review.

Across the field, there was a stoicism from Vick, a calmness, an even-keeled nature. Rarely did he give a big burst of emotion, keeping an intense, yet focused expression on his face. After an early personal foul penalty on Norfolk State’s first offensive drive, Vick put his arm around his player, encouraged him to be smarter, and refocused his attention to what was coming on the next play.

“Always calm, collected man, the moment is never too big for him,” Jackson said of Vick. “The wins and losses, 1-7 before tonight, 1-8 now, it doesn’t amount to the good he does for that university, just inspiring these young men’s life. Man, I hope it translates over for him, for victories, obviously, not tonight, I didn’t want him to get a win. But he’ll keep doing a great job. He’s a great mentor.”

Added Vick: “Everything for me is about decision making. And whether it’s in special teams, whether it’s defensively, whether it’s offensively, I got to make those decisions and make them with precision. Am I always going to be right? No, but, you know, I’ll make sure that I’m 95% right.”

Jackson admitted that he “gets riled up for these games,” as if he were still an NFL player, but added that his energy is “rubbing off on these young men.” He’s won six games at Delaware State, the most for the program since 2012, and it shows on the field. His offense matches the energy he brings, and it allowed them to put the game away for good with a 76-yard rushing touchdown from running back James Jones midway through the fourth quarter.

Vick, meanwhile, is still trying to piece together his program’s identity.

Despite its struggles, Norfolk State fought back with each setback. A blocked punt turned into a Delaware State touchdown in the first half, and missed downfield opportunities was the story in the first three quarters, but a tipped 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Otto Kuhns to receiver JJ Evans gave Norfolk State life, cutting into Delaware State’s lead.

A 1-8 record isn’t a great place to sit, Vick said, but he kept coming back to one thing in his postgame news conference.

“I look forward to better days. My job as a coach is to uplift this program to win games and put these guys in the best position possible,” Vick said somberly. “Did I ever think that we will be sitting at 1-8? No, I think this team is too good, too talented, but it’s also a learning experience in terms of things that have to happen in the beginning and all the way throughout.”

Each is finding his own ways to impact his players, and the two are leaning on the coaches that know them best for support and guidance. Jackson says he has leaned on Andy Reid, the former Eagles coach who is still among the NFL’s elite leading the Chiefs, along with Rams coach Sean McVay and Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

“They mentored me,” Jackson said.

For Vick, he says Frank Beamer, his college coach at Virginia Tech all those years ago, texted him, reminding him to “keep fighting, keep your head up.”

There will be more games ahead for Jackson and Vick, this year and beyond. But for one night, the best friends, the former Eagles dynamic duo, held each other at midfield, like brothers, like teammates. And now, like coaches.

“Just that moment when you see your brother, man, you see how great he’s doing,” Jackson said. “And I just — I can’t say I feel bad for him, but I just hope the translation translates to wins for him, because he deserves it.”

Added Vick: “Twelve years ago, I was a player here in Philadelphia, and fast forward to now, I’m the coach, and just coached in his ninth game in Philadelphia against a former teammate who happens to be a good friend. … You just never know where the good Lord will take you. And this journey has been amazing.”