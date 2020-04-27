“Having an optimistic outlook that we would resume our fall schedules either in a reduced fashion or the full schedule, there’s this natural concern of traveling, of potentially air travel," McGlade said. “We are a flight conference. We do a lot of flying, for our Olympic sports, as well as both the [men’s and women’s] basketball sports. Part of the contingency planning is a potential 25 percent reduction in our conference schedules so that we could align more of a regionalized schedule. We’ve also kept on the drawing board the potential of doing some regional competitions if we needed to with neighboring other Division I conferences, so that we could also fill out schedules.”