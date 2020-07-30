“The answer is yes,” Blomberg said. “We started as presidents talking in May. We had almost weekly or biweekly meetings. We’d all explain what our similar campus plans were. But when it got to the question of what do you want to do about the fall, we kept saying, let’s push this off until we have some more clarity. … I would say the guiding principle universally across every campus was we didn’t want to treat our student-athletes any different than our other students. If we were going to make concessions for sports, we were going to make those same concessions for our dance program, people who are in Greek life. We were trying to have that kind of a balance. So that conversation was really what each individual campus was wrestling with at that point.”