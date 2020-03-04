The game had been highest quality, 73-71 final, as good as the sport provides. The largest Hopkins lead had been five points, the largest Swarthmore lead was four points, so every possession was played within the parameters of that tight margin. There was never a time when you could even guess who might take it in the end. The defense was legitimate and tight, yet each team had just seven turnovers. The last Hopkins shot meant Delaney’s squad had made 50% of its shots. Swarthmore was one make under 50%.