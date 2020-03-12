It is a choice every NBA and NHL city, or team, should make. Expect that decision to be sped by the news that the Utah Jazz did not play their game Wednesday night at Oklahoma City because Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were at the hospital being tested for coronavirus. It is the path every collegiate basketball league should choose, as the Ivy League did Tuesday by canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast, and Big 12 Conferences did Wednesday by closing the remainder of their men’s hoops tourneys to the public. The rest of the conferences should make that decision immediately.