The NCAA on Wednesday decided to play its Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournament games in empty arenas.
It will be eerie. It will be dull. But any other decision truly would have been March Madness. It wasn’t a brave choice; it was the only choice. The experts have sounded the claxons.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the coronavirus as a pandemic, the first since the H1N1 “swine flu” of 2009. The director-general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he was “deeply concerned, both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction” by governments, such as the one in the United States. We are failing.
A correspondent based in China on Wednesday told her employer, National Public Radio, that she sees the U.S. making the same mistakes that devastated the populations of China and Italy, the two hardest-hit of the 114 countries reporting the more than 120,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which have killed more than 4,000 people. We are failing.
So no, this was not a hard choice. Thanks to a tragically slow response and thanks to criminally poor preparation, Americans passed the possibility of containment weeks ago and have entered the stage of mitigation; of hoping the irresponsible actions of our leaders and citizens won’t overwhelm our healthcare system, as it has done in Italy, where undersupplied doctors must now decide who is to die. In mitigation, we cannot afford to fail.
This choice was forced upon the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Their game Thursday night against the Nets will be played in an empty arena after San Francisco’s mayor banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people.
It is a choice every NBA and NHL city, or team, should make. Expect that decision to be sped by the news that the Utah Jazz did not play their game Wednesday night at Oklahoma City because Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were at the hospital being tested for coronavirus. It is the path every collegiate basketball league should choose, as the Ivy League did Tuesday by canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast, and Big 12 Conferences did Wednesday by closing the remainder of their men’s hoops tourneys to the public. The rest of the conferences should make that decision immediately.
They will, anyway, eventually. The NCAA decision streamlines what would have been a series of mini-dramas like the one that unfolded in Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine decreed that NCAA Tournament games played in his state would be played behind closed doors.
Every sports team and league should follow suit. Delaying the decisions and waiting for municipalities to force their doors shut might save the teams money, but it will cost untold lives as the virus spreads ever faster and farther. Quicker, more severe action in China might have cut the number of cases there by more than 50 percent, according to one study completed at the University of Southampton in England.
The federal government, state governments, and most local governments won’t do the brave thing, or the right thing. Independent bodies are acting instead. Colleges are extending spring breaks and jumping online. The Ivy League, where rich people send their smart kids, also canceled all spring sports. A marquee tennis tournament in California canceled itself Tuesday; two arts and music festivals called off festivities due to safety concerns.
But the Flyers played to a packed house at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night, and the Sixers battled the Pistons there Wednesday -- proof that not everyone shares the intelligence and humanity of the NCAA.
This, as the city urged people to avoid congregating in numbers greater than 5,000. We cannot be trusted to protect ourselves.
It’s not just sports.
Every director of every indoor event should cancel everything; cut off coronavirus at its knees. No arena, no concert hall, no school classroom, auditorium, or gymnasium should remain open one more day; several area school boards were discussing immediately moving their classes online Wednesday night, sources said. If schools close, don’t you think we should shut down Broadway and turn out the lights at the movie theaters? Subscribe to Netflix.
This will cost billions, with a “B,” in lost revenues. It will mean a lean spring for workers at arenas and stadiums, many of whom depend on those part-time jobs to make ends meet.
This is unsavory, and unusual, but it is necessary, especially as President Trump’s administration willfully disseminates misinformation. A member of the White House’s coronavirus task force spoke Wednesday at a congressional hearing. He repeatedly contradicted Trump, who, for example, compared coronavirus to the flu. “The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent," Anthony Fauci said. "This has a mortality rate of 10 times that. That’s the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this.”
The NCAA, for a change, is ahead of the game. It should be joined by the rest of the nation, posthaste.
March Madness without the Cameron Crazies, without the “Rock, Chalk, Jay-Hawk” might not be the same. But it will be something.
And there will be more of us left to enjoy next year’s tournament.