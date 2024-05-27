DJ Wagner transferring to Arkansas, rejoining coach John Calipari

DJ Wagner has decided to keep John Calipari in his corner.

The former Camden High star is transferring to Arkansas for his sophomore season, reuniting with his Calipari, his coach at Kentucky, according to several media reports. The Wagner family confirmed his decision to CBS Sports on Monday.

A high school All-American at Camden, Wagner averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 29 games at Kentucky (23-10).

» READ MORE: NCAA transfer portal tracker: Following the moves of top college talent in and out of Philadelphia

Calipari left Kentucky to become the Razorbacks’ coach last month. He also coached Wagner’s father, Dajuan, at Memphis in 2001-02. Wagner’s grandfather, Milt, helped lead Louisville to the NCAA title in 1986.