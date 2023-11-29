Kentucky’s DJ Wagner is sidelined by an ankle injury

Camden’s DJ Wagner has made an immediate impact for No. 12 Kentucky this season, but the freshman guard exited a rout of Miami on Tuesday night with an ankle injury.

Wagner left during the first half of a 95-73 victory at Rupp Arena with what Kentucky called a “lower extremity injury.” Coach John Calipari said after the game that Wagner hurt his ankle, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The former Camden High School star is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats (6-1).

Kentucky will visit the Palestra on Dec. 9 for a game against Penn (noon, ESPN2).

» READ MORE: DJ Wagner was the star of stars and led Camden past Imhotep in a highly anticipated matchup