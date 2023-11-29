Skip to content
Kentucky’s DJ Wagner is sidelined by an ankle injury

The freshman guard out of Camden High left a rout of Miami on Tuesday night.

Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists this season.
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists this season.
    by Staff Reports
    Published 

Camden’s DJ Wagner has made an immediate impact for No. 12 Kentucky this season, but the freshman guard exited a rout of Miami on Tuesday night with an ankle injury.

Wagner left during the first half of a 95-73 victory at Rupp Arena with what Kentucky called a “lower extremity injury.” Coach John Calipari said after the game that Wagner hurt his ankle, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The former Camden High School star is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats (6-1).

Kentucky will visit the Palestra on Dec. 9 for a game against Penn (noon, ESPN2).

