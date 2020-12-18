Matey Juric’s stat sheet isn’t always reflective of his performance. Daly was a handful all game, but it was Juric’s on-ball defense that made it tough on the Hawks’ leading scorer. Down by three late in the second half, Daly took Juric off the dribble and pump-faked behind the three-point line. Juric jumped early, but he put his body in a position where Daly couldn’t lean into him and get three free throws.