Drexel’s Grace O’Neill expands leadership role; Brooke Mullin’s scoring dominance

Drexel women’s basketball is eleven games post the Keishana Washington era.

The results? A 5-6 record and breaking a three game losing streak after securing a 63-39 victory over Arcadia on Friday.

As the Holiday season comes to a close, the Dragons will begin conference play. Head coach Amy Mallon and Co. could use some cheer as they enter the bulk of their season.

Here are some New Year’s resolutions Drexel might seek in 2024.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Drexel’s Justin Moore leading the way for the Dragons as CAA play begins

O’Neill as a vocal leader

In their first year without Washington, Mallon and the Dragons are trying to find their footing in the backcourt. So far, sophomore guard Grace O’Neill has added the most stability.

O’Neill has demonstrated that she has the ability to run the offense effectively as a leader and floor general. Her vocal nature is now on full display, and everyone seems to be buying into it.

However, the box score doesn’t show that.

The guard is averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds this season. Last year, she averaged 7.0 points.

Patience is required as O’Neill will need to adjust to more responsibility. But her leadership is clear and should continue.

Consistency from Mullin

After a slow start, graduate guard Brooke Mullin has picked up the pace in the scoring column. She’s the team’s scoring leader with 12.3 points.

Mallon sought out to unleash the shooting ability that Mullin possesses but wasn’t on ful display during her four seasons at Villanova, where she shot 26.8% (102 of 380) from three-point territory.

That promise has been fulfilled, at least as of recently.

After breaking seven points just once in her first three games, Mullin has since had six double-digit performances, including a career-high 27 points in Drexel’s 65-57 win over Buffalo on Dec. 9.

The hope is that her dominant performance is the standard — and not just a stretch.

» READ MORE: Temple cruises past UTSA in its AAC opener as one player hits a career milestone

Room for growth

Freshman guard Laine McGurk, a graduate of WC Rustin, has been a pleasant surprise. She ranks third on the team in points (7.6), field goal percentage (41.9%), and three-point percentage (30.8%).

After not playing in the first game of the season against Norfolk State, McGurk exploded with 12 points in 13 minutes against Delaware State on Nov. 10. That impressive debut was followed with 20 points in 18 minutes against La Salle on Nov. 15.

Since then, McGurk’s points and minutes have been inconsistent. However, there’s still more games to be played and McGurk has more room to grow.