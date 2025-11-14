Penn State and Syracuse invade Philly in Xfinity Mobile Arena’s new Big 5 series

Xfinity Mobile Arena is quickly becoming the new home to Big 5 basketball, which is helping lure big-time programs back to Philly.

The Big 5 Classic was introduced in 2023, a triple-header that is capped off by a winner-takes-all championship game.

Now, Xfinity Mobile Arena is hosting more Big 5 games. The Basketball on Broad: Autumn Invitational will be played on Saturday, a doubleheader that features La Salle vs. Penn State (1 p.m., Peacock), and Drexel vs. Syracuse (3:30 p.m., Peacock).

“We viewed the Big 5 Classic as restoring a great Philadelphia tradition to its rightful place as its main goal,” said Xfinity Mobile Arena’s general manager, Michael Sulkes. “After the success of [the Big 5 Classic], it opened our eyes that here’s a market for this.”

Bringing in Big Names

Penn State (3-0) came to Philly last year (in the formerly named Wells Fargo Center) and beat Drexel, 75-64. The Nittany Lions have played a game in Philly the last three years, and will play at the Palestra on Jan. 3 against Illinois.

Before 2024, it had been over a decade since Penn State played either La Salle or Drexel.

“[It’s] doubtful that they would actually come play at our home arena ever,” said Ashwin Puri, La Salle’s athletic director.

In the second game, Drexel will face its second power conference team in as many years in Syracuse. This will be Syracuse’s first time traveling to Philadelphia to play Drexel after meeting five other times elsewhere since the 1995-96 season.

“This idea of having multiple games in an NBA arena for Drexel and others, where you can actually bring in some opponents that may not otherwise go to your home arena, is great,” said Maisha Kelly, Drexel’s athletic director.

Tied into the community

Sulkes, a Philadelphia native, understands that his job is about much more than finances.

“I grew up going to Big 5 games,” Sulkes said. “ … You grow up having these memories, and part of my job is to help create those for the next generation. I would say the Big Five Classic is one of my most proudest accomplishments of my career.”

Puri and Kelly credited Sulkes’s willingness to work with each program in creating this new Big 5 series.

Sulkes believes the key to future success across the Big 5 is “collaboration,” while keeping the target audience in mind.

“Tickets are very, very affordable,” Sulkes said. “We wanted to keep all of these games very accessible for everybody. So tickets for both the doubleheader and the Big Five classic start right around $30, and that’s for all the games that day … we want to get the next generation interested in the Big Five and college basketball in general.

Players to watch

For the Nittany Lions, freshman Kayden Mingo is the highest-rated recruit in school history and the team’s leading scorer (15.7 points).

Mingo will be matched up against experienced La Salle guard Jaeden Marshall, who dropped 26 points in the Explorers’ win over Monmouth last week, as well as reigning Big 5 Rookie of the Week Ashton Walker.

“Every college basketball player, when they were growing up, aspired to go to the NBA,” Puri said in reference to playing at Xfinity Mobile Arena. “In your best seasons … you’re oftentimes going to play in arenas like this, so getting some reps never hurts.”

The Orange are returning top scorers J.J. Starling and Donnie Freeman, along with new addition Kiyan Anthony, the son of Syracuse and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

“I think that’s an exciting part of Saturday,” Sulkes said. “Seeing [Kiyan] Anthony in the building.”

Shane Blakeney has taken over the scoring load for Drexel as a junior, averaging 14.3 points per game in three starts. Behind him guarding the rim is Ralph Akuta, who averages four blocks per game.

Both the Big 5 and its visitors hope that this new stage brings new fans to appreciate college basketball, creating rivalries and fandom along the way.

“We’re not done,” Sulkes said. “We’re going to continue to build it. And I won’t be satisfied until we break the attendance record for basketball in this building.”