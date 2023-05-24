Former Villanova guard Brooke Mullin commits to play at Drexel

Drexel didn’t have to look far to recruit its newest transfer. In fact, coach Amy Mallon didn’t even have to travel 20 miles.

The school announced Wednesday that guard Brooke Mullin, formerly of Villanova, has committed to play her graduate season for the Dragons. Adding a high-major player like Mullin is a huge get for a Drexel program that is tasked with replacing one of the nation’s top scorers in the graduated Keishana Washington (27.7 points per game).

Mullin, who played four seasons for the Wildcats, was a consummate glue player during her time on the Main Line. Last season, she averaged 3.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in just under 27 minutes per game for a Sweet 16 team. She averaged 3.7 points 2.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 124 career games at Villanova. The Langhorne native is also known for her defense and tenacity.

If a basketball player with the last name Mullin instantly perks up your ears, it should. Mullin is the niece of NBA Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, who played 16 combined seasons for the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers. Before attending Villanova, Mullin was a 1,300-point scorer for Neshaminy High School and was named the 2019 Bucks County player of the year.

The 5-foot-11 Mullin will likely be counted on to score a bit more at Drexel, which has won back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association regular-season titles. Her decision to transfer to Drexel shouldn’t come as a surprise from a relationship standpoint, either, as Mallon and Villanova coach Denise Dillon go way back.

Mallon, who replaced Dillon as Drexel head coach ahead of the 2020-21 season, previously was an assistant to Dillon for 16 seasons with the Dragons.