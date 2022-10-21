Depending on who you ask, expectations entering the season for Drexel’s basketball programs vary.

On one hand, there’s the women’s team. Picked to finish first in the Colonial Athletic Association with the Preseason Player of the Year. On the other, there’s the men’s team complete with a plethora of new faces, picked to finish seventh in the conference.

The women’s team is coming off a 28-6 (16-2 CAA) season and is the defending CAA regular season champions, and the men’s finished just over .500 at 15-14 (10-8).

Since the end of last season, a lot has changed in the CAA. James Madison departed, and Hampton, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, and Stony Brook joined a conference, now at 13 teams.

In Drexel’s case, the women start the season at home against Rider Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. For the men, it’s Nov. 11 at home against Old Dominion at 7 p.m.

Women’s team gets high praise in coaches poll

Coming off its historic season, the Dragons are again seen as steep competition in the CAA. In the preseason poll, Drexel received 10 of 12 possible first-place votes and had 142 total points, 17 more than second-place, Charleston.

Third-year head coach Amy Mallon is familiar with entering the season as one of the favorites and knows what comes with it.

“Very honored to be in that position,” Mallon said. “But at the same time, we know that puts a target on our back. “[It’s] just a reminder to our staff and to our team, we have a lot of work to do.”

Washington named preseason POTY

While the Dragons are missing a few key players from last year’s team, they’re returning 2021-22 All-CAA first-team member Keishana Washington. Last season, Washington, a 5-foot-7 guard, finished second in the CAA in scoring at 19.2 points per game.

The Pickering, Ontario, native is back for her fifth and final year at Drexel and enters the season with high praise, being named the CAA’s Preseason Player of the Year.

“[Being named Preseason Player of the Year is] definitely a big motivation to continue improving and doing what I can do on the court,” Washington said, “but I think it’s just more important to me to be that leader for my team and help us stay at the top.”

Men’s team focusing on cohesion

The big storyline going into the season for Zach Spiker’s squad is the amount of production that departed. The Dragons lost four of their five leading scorers from a year ago, most notably three-time All-CAA player Camren Wynter.

In total, Drexel lost seven players and added 10 new ones, and with such a large amount of roster turnover, Spiker has prioritized becoming connected.

“The most important thing is the connection and relationship you have with your players,” said Spiker, who is entering his seventh season as Drexel’s head coach. “… I think you got to have the relationships, you got to have the connection, and I work very hard to do that. … If you’re not a connected group, the other stuff doesn’t matter as much.”

This summer, the Dragons had a unique opportunity to travel to Italy for a 10-day trip and play four games against club and professional teams. Some say the experience as a whole helped the team on and off the court.

“I thought that those four games and that trip in Italy was great from a basketball standpoint,” Spiker said, “but even better from a team building and just a family cohesion standpoint.”

While there certainly are a lot of new faces, the Dragons do have their share of veterans on the team. Players like fifth-year guard Coletrane Washington and seniors Mate Okros and Luke House know what’s expected.

This season, the key returner for the Dragons is reigning CAA Defensive Player of the Year Amari Williams. The 6-foot-10 forward was named to the All-CAA Preseason Second Team after averaging 9.5 ppg, 7.3 rebounds per game and 2.0 blocks per game last season.