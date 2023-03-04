Here’s how Drexel’s Yame Butler seized his moment by making sure ‘every minute counts’

When minutes are scarce, it can affect how a basketball player operates on the floor. They can play outside of themselves, too cautious to make a mistake in fear of getting pulled, or they can be ultra-aggressive, trying to make the most of their limited time.

For Drexel’s Yame Butler, he’s been both over the past three years. A freshman at Fordham afraid to get pulled, and a junior for the Dragons ready to pounce on his opportunity.

The change came from playing at three colleges in as many years, a stop at State Fair Community College sandwiched between two Division I schools. Butler decided he was done hopping around and knew if he wanted to stay in one spot, he had to prove himself.

“I guess after being through so many different places, like staying one year and then having to leave, this year, I just made my mind up like I’m not going through any more of that,” Butler said in a phone interview. “I’m gonna make sure if I get one minute or if I get like 20 minutes, then I’m going to make sure every minute counts.”

Through Drexel’s first 25 games, Butler played a total of 48 minutes. He showed some flashes, like a personal 8-0 late against Seton Hall, but couldn’t crack the rotation. Then, point guard Justin Moore went down with a shoulder injury.

In Moore’s first game out against, Butler played a then-season-high 16 minutes. He scored 17 points on seven field goal attempts and led the Dragons to a win over rival Delaware. After that, he was a regular in Zach Spiker’s lineup.

Over the last six games, Butler has played 179 minutes and scored 118 points, including three consecutive games to end the season with more than 20 points. He got his chance and didn’t miss.

“Yame really did a great job,” Spiker said over the phone. “I think he deserves a lot of credit. And we talked about this a little bit like, ‘Listen, your opportunity isn’t as much right now, but it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna come, you just gonna stay with.’ And I think to his credit he’s really done a very good job of working on his own and being ready for the opportunity.”

Butler said that earlier in the season, he had a hard time memorizing all the plays and Spiker went with players he trusted more. But as injuries mounted, he got more action.

“He’s got a knack to score no matter what position he’s playing,” Spiker said. “And we’ve been a team that hasn’t scored it great, but we’ve defended at a high level. So it’s kind of a give-and-take with that. As our defensive players become injured, he’s had more opportunities, and he certainly made the most of it, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

This season, Drexel is led by an elite defense (ranked 23rd in the nation) but has struggled offensively, averaging just 66.8 points per game, 304th in the country.

With the Dragons starting the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Saturday (2:30 p.m.), they’re still battling injuries in their backcourt. Reserve guard Jamie Bergens and Moore haven’t played in the last five games. Bergens is currently on crutches and Moore’s status is up in the air for the CAA tournament, according to Spiker.

After repeatedly not being able to crack Drexel’s lineup earlier in the season, Butler enters the conference tournament as one of the team’s top offensive options. And that fire and aggression he had when playing time were not a guarantee hasn’t wavered.

“I guess because it’s kind of new to me that I’m playing this much I still like am stuck with the same mindset,” Butler said. “So I just come in there and I’m like I gotta make something happen.”