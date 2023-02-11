Kylie Lavelle drops 28; Drexel beats College of Charleston for its fifth straight win
With the win, the Dragons also keep their undefeated streak inside the Daskalakis Athletic Center intact
Drexel cruised to an 86-61 win over the College of Charleston, courtesy of a game-high 28-point effort from forward Kylie Lavelle, lifting the Dragons to their fifth consecutive conference win on Friday.
Not to be outdone, Keishana Washington added a 21-point, 11-assist night as the Dragons (18-5, 10-2 Colonial Athletic Association) padded their commanding conference lead. Additionally, Drexel is undefeated at the DAC, winning every home contest since the season started against Rider on Nov. 10.
» READ MORE: Drexel’s Maura Hendrixson lends a helping hand on and off the court
Jada Logan led the Cougars (9-13, 4-8) with 19 points. Guard Alexis Andrews added 13.
Drexel heads back out on the road to face Monmouth on Sunday (3 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia, FloHoops).