Drexel’s Keishana Washington named as semifinalist for Becky Hammon Award
Given annually to the top women’s basketball player in the country at a mid-major institution, Washington is the first player in Drexel's history to be named a semifinalist.
Drexel guard Keishana Washington was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Becky Hammon Award on Wednesday, given annually to the top women’s basketball player in the country at a mid-major institution. She is the first player in program history to be named a semifinalist for this award.
Five finalists will be named at the beginning of next month, with the winner announced at the end of March.
The 5-foot-7 graduate student from of Ontario ranks third in the nation in scoring, averaging 27 points per game. Washington became the second women’s player at Drexel to reach the 2,000-point mark last month. With 56 consecutive games scoring double digits, she has the second-longest active streak, behind just Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. A 40-point performance in a win over Stony Brook last weekend was her third time to break 40 points and her 13th game scoring more than 30.
Both also are program records.
Washington has a chance to keep the Dragons (17-5, 9-2) at the top of the CAA standings with a win over College of Charleston (9-12, 4-7) on Friday (6 p.m.).
2023 Becky Hammon Player of the Year semifinalists
McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State
Abbey Hsu, Columbia
Keishana Washington, Drexel
Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
Kiki Jefferson, James Madison
Sam Breen, Massachusetts
Alex Fowler, Portland
Myah Selland, South Dakota State
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, South Florida
Desi-Rae Young, Nevada, Las Vegas