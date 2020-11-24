All but one of Drexel’s CAA games will be played on a Saturday or Sunday. Home court shouldn’t matter this year, but the Dragons’ schedule is pretty evenly split. Of the three other schools that received first-place votes in the preseason — Hofstra, Delaware and Towson — the Dragons play Hofstra on the road, Delaware is its only home and away, and Towson will come to the Daskalakis Athletic Center.