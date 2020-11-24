Drexel’s leading scorer, rebounder, shooters and defenders are all back, so don’t expect many leading statistical surprises. However, the depth and role players will determine Drexel’s final standing.
Last season, Camren Wynter’s offensive load took a toll on his defensive effort in the final games. He averaged 36.4 minutes per game, and James Butler wasn’t far behind at 32.6.
Wynter received votes for preseason CAA Player of the Year because of his ability to score and pass, among other things. The junior should be the Dragons’ leading scorer and assist man. Rebounding is all Butler. He averaged 11.7 boards last season, which was more than double the next closest player. That’s both a gift and a curse, because Zach Spiker wants the rest of the team to rebound better.
T.J. Bickerstaff is starting this season, and at 6-foot-9 with athleticism, he should be a prolific rebounder. Matey Juric is one of the best on-ball defenders in the CAA. Both Coletrane Washington (43.9%) and Mate Okros (41.4%) ranked near the top in the CAA in three-point shooting. Okros’ soft touch and size (6-6) should make him the team’s top shooter in his sophomore season.
Zach Walton becoming Drexel’s third scorer behind Wynter and Butler was big last season, and he’ll need to further grow into that role to take more pressure off Wynter. Freshman guard Xavier Bell will get minutes at point guard. If Luke House gains eligibility, he adds shooting and floor spacing at forward. Freshman center Amari Williams has to adjust to the collegiate game, but his passing and shot-blocking ability make him different from the Dragons’ other big men.