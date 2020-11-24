Zach Walton becoming Drexel’s third scorer behind Wynter and Butler was big last season, and he’ll need to further grow into that role to take more pressure off Wynter. Freshman guard Xavier Bell will get minutes at point guard. If Luke House gains eligibility, he adds shooting and floor spacing at forward. Freshman center Amari Williams has to adjust to the collegiate game, but his passing and shot-blocking ability make him different from the Dragons’ other big men.