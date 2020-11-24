The Gillespie write-up from that day still exists on the City of Basketball Love website: “Gillespie showed exactly how the point guard position is to be played today. Gillespie got all of his teammates involved and was fantastic in transition finding his man for an easy bucket. Gillespie was also in a groove from downtown, converting on several from downtown on the day. Gillespie showed a lot of effort on the defensive end, making it difficult for his opponent to do much offensively. Division II schools flocked to see him play, and with one D-II offer already in his pocket [Holy Family] it’s hard to see him not picking up a few more.”