Drexel hoops are a fantastic 4-0 in conference play. Here’s how they did it.

Through four games of Coastal Athletic Association play, Drexel still hasn’t lost. The Dragons are 4-0 in their conference for the first time since 2006-07 and so far look like one of the top teams in the league.

After an up-and-down non-conference slate, the Dragons (11-6) have looked stellar in conference play. This season, Drexel was pegged to finish third in the CAA pre-season coaches poll, receiving one first-place vote, and has looked the part so far.

The Dragons opened conference play with a 99-65 drubbing of Hampton before knocking off the No. 2 pick in the preseason poll, UNC Wilmington, 78-63. Last season, it was the Seahawks eliminated the Dragons in the CAA tournament.

The win over William & Mary was convincing and after beating North Carolina A&T on the road Thursday night, Drexel is one of two undefeated teams in the CAA.

All season, the Drexel defense has been a strength. After Thursday’s game, the Dragons are giving up just 63.1 points per game, currently 18th best in the nation. After giving up 104 to Bryant, the Dragons have kept their opponents to 65 or under in all four conference games.

Saturday’s game was controlled by Drexel down low. The Dragons destroyed the Tribe on the glass, outrebounding them 48-26, including 12-5 on the offensive end.

Three different Dragons recorded double-digit rebounds with Lucas Monroe grabbing a game-high 11 and Amari William and Garfield Turner each bringing in 10. Turner also added 10 points, marking his first double-double against a Division I opponent.

Against North Carolina A&T, Drexel won the rebound battle, 44-30.

With a game-high-tying 22 points against William & Mary, sophomore guard Justin Moore scored at least 19 for the fourth time since the start of December and the fifth time in his career. He started Saturday’s contest 7-for-7 from the field and finished 9-for-15 and 4-for-6 from deep.

He finished with 11 points against North Carolina A&T. The Archbishop Wood graduate is averaging 16.3 points per game over his last nine games and is emerging as the go-to option for the Drexel offense.

What’s next?

Drexel caps off a three-game road trip with a matchup at Elon on Saturday (7 p.m., FloSports). The Phoenix (8-8, 1-2 CAA) are coming off an 80-62 loss against Charleston, the only other undefeated team in the CAA.

