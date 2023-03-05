Drexel’s run at a CAA crown ends in a 73-68 quarterfinal loss to UNC Wilmington

After leading by as many as 12 in the second half, No. 5 Drexel lost a heartbreaker in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament to No. 4 UNC Wilmington, 73-68. The loss ended Drexel’s season.

Statistical leaders

Drexel was led by 16 points off the bench from freshman guard Justin Moore. Amari Williams and Luke House each added 13.

UNC Wilmington was led by 19 points off the bench from Nick Farrar. Trazarien White (14 points), Jamarii Thomas (11 points) and Donovan Newby (10 points) all scored in double figures for the Seahawks.

What we saw

After UNC Wilmington jumped out to an eight-point lead, Drexel closed the half on a 33-21 run to take a 38-34 lead at the break. Both teams went 14-for-23 from the field in the first half, the only difference was Drexel made two more threes and two more free throws.

The Dragons opened the second half on a 9-2 run, giving them a double-digit lead, and at multiple points, the Dragons led by as much as 12. But about eight minutes into the second half, the Seahawks went on a massive 16-0 run to give them a four-point lead.

Drexel tied things up with over six minutes remaining, but the Seahawks then scored seven straight to separate themselves.

After shooting 60.9% from the field in the first half, the Dragons made just 37% of their shots in the second frame. In the second half, Drexel shot just 7-for-14 from the free-throw line. UNC Wilmington shot 54.9% throughout.

Game-changing play

With Drexel leading by 12 in the second half, UNC Wilmington erupted for a 16-0 run, going 9-for-12 from the field.

During the spurt, Farrar scored 10 of the team’s first 12 points, including the first seven. The run came to an end when Justin Moore made one of two free throws for Drexel.

Looking ahead

Drexel has a pretty young team, with only two seniors and one fifth-year on the roster. The Dragons will look to return back-to-back CAA Defensive Player of the Year Amari Williams. The junior center entered Sunday’s game tied for 13th in college basketball with 2.31 blocks per game and was an All-CAA First Team.

CAA All-Rookie Team guard Justin Moore is expected back next season, too. After a slow start to the year, Moore has shown why he’s a key piece slated to be a big part of this program going forward.