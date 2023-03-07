Drexel’s Keishana Washington is named CAA women’s player of the year

Drexel guard Keishana Washington was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Player of the Year in women’s basketball on Tuesday.

Additionally, Kylie Lavelle and Grace O’Neill were each selected to the CAA’s All-Rookie Team.

Washington finished the regular season averaging 27.0 points per game, 8.6 ppg more than the next closest player in the conference. Washington’s scoring average was tied for second in the nation with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and only trailed Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist (28.9 ppg).

A graduate student from Pickering, Ontario, Washington has 2,288 career points, good for second all-time in scoring Drexel history behind Gabriela Marginean (2,581). On Saturday against North Carolina A&T, she broke the Drexel single-season scoring with 783 points. This season, Washington has eclipsed 40 points three times, most recently coming in a win over Delaware.

» READ MORE: Washington also up for Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, Drysdale Award

Washington becomes just the second player in Drexel history to win CAA Player of the Year with Marginean earning the award in 2009.

Beginning Friday at Towson University, Washington will try to lead Drexel to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in her career. She was named the CAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player back in 2021 after scoring 35 in the semifinals and 30 in the title game.

On Friday, No. 2 seed Drexel will play in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament against the winner of No. 7 Monmouth vs. No. 10 Charleston.

Lavelle, O’Neill named to CAA’s best of freshman class

Kylie Lavelle and Grace O’Neill were each selected to the CAA All-Rookie Team on Tuesday.

Lavelle, a 6-foot-2 forward out of Moosic, Pa., was averaging 18.6 ppg through Drexel’s first five games of the season, but then missed over a month due to injury. She posted a career-high 31 points in just her second college game and finished the season averaging 10.9 ppg and 3.6 rebounds per game.

O’Neill is a graduate of Archbishop Caroll where she was a First-Team All-Catholic League selection. She started every game this season except for on Senior Night and averaged 7.4 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game.