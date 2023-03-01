Drexel’s Keishana Washington named a finalist for Drysdale Award as nation’s top shooting guard

Drexel’s Keishana Washington was named on Wednesday as one of five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

Washington was the only mid-major player in the top five. The other finalists are Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson, Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith, Maryland’s Diamond Miller and South Carolina’s Zia Cooke.

Washington, a 5-foot-7 graduate student from Ontario, Canada, is third in the nation in scoring at 27.1 points per game. Washington has 2,265 career points, good for second all-time in scoring Drexel history behind Gabriela Marginean (2,581).

Washington has eclipsed 40 points three times this season, most recently in a win over Delaware on Feb. 19. With one game left in the regular season, Washington is the front runner for Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, playing on the conference’s top team which is in position to win the CAA regular season title.

Drexel (21-7, 13-4 CAA) finishes its season at home on Saturday against North Carolina A&T at 3 p.m (FloHoops).