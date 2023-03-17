The Drexel career of Keishana Washington ends with a career-high 43 points

The Drexel career of Keishana Washington came to an end on Thursday with an all-time performance in a 73-63 loss to Fordham in the WNIT in New York. In her 148th game with the Dragons, the 5-foot-7 guard posted a career-high 43 points, breaking her own program record for scoring in regulation.

Her outing wasn’t only historic in the Drexel landscape. She also set the single game scoring record for points at Rose Hill Gymnasium, the oldest Division I arena, built in 1925. The previous record at Rose Hill was set by Ed Conlin (42 points), and the record for an opponent in the arena was set by former 76er Julius Erving (37) in 1970 when he was at UMass.

Thursday was Washington’s fourth 40-point performance this season, making her the 10th player since 2009-10 to have four games or more with 40 points in a season. She ended her career with 65 consecutive games in double figures.

Washington averaged 27.7 points per game, second in the nation behind Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist (28.9 points per game). She set a Drexel record and is second in Colonial Athletic Association history with 858 points this season. Her 2,363 career points rank second at Drexel, fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association and sixth in City 6 history.

With the 2023 WNBA Draft coming up on April 10, Washington is projected to go in the third round, according to Lines.com, and is the 30th-ranked player overall.

Drexel’s NCAA Tournament hopes came to an end last week with a 65-59 loss to Monmouth in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament.

Dragons coach Amy Mallon recalled what she told Washington after that game while the two were in the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

”I’m gonna be excited one day when I look up, I know your number’s gonna be right next to Gabby [Mărginean’s] and that’s gonna happen,” Mallon said. “That just goes to show, she’s done everything she could possibly do as a Dragon. I know our school and department and program are so very proud of her.”