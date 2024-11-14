Drexel is ‘right where they wanna be’ after winning its first-ever game in Big 5 Classic pod play

On Wednesday night, the Dasklaskis Athletic Center was home to the first-ever women’s Big 5 Classic pod game.

As the ball tipped off between Drexel and La Salle, there was a feeling of intensity — and importance.

Drexel’s student section, the DAC Pack, kept with Big 5 tradition and showered the court with streamers. After the two teams traded three-pointers to knot the game at five, the Dragons went on a 15-0 scoring run, building a massive cushion that they would never relinquish in what amounted to a 73-40 Dragons win. The closest the Explorers would come to threatening Dragons head coach Amy Mallon’s team was right out of halftime, where a Drexel turnover led to La Salle trailing by 14.

Drexel’s comprehensive win was fueled by contributions from all 10 players that Mallon utilized. Amaris Baker led the scoring for the Dragons with 22 points. The other standout from this game was Deja Evans, who collected an extremely efficient 14 points in her 20 minutes of play. The Archbishop Wood graduate was physically dominant in the paint all night long, both getting points down low and keeping the Explorers at bay with three blocks on defense.

Evans looks to be a real shot in the arm for Mallon, with the coach saying, “[Evans] is a big difference maker. Defensively, just the presence to block shots and to deter some of those drives from the opposing teams, and from an offensive standpoint, her ability to score on the block…I think you’re gonna see more and more of Deja Evans doing that at a high level for us as we continue to get comfortable playing together.”

While it may be their first year in the Big 5, Drexel’s championship DNA is well chronicled in the Coastal Athletic Association. Now, Mallon relishes the opportunity to play for another championship in the middle of their season.

“The best thing about the Big 5 is that you can contend for another title in your season,” Mallon said. “Any player that has an opportunity to contend for any title is something they’re gonna be excited about, and that’s what we strive to do.”

The Dragons will take on Temple on Nov. 23 with a trip to the Big 5 Classic women’s championship game on the line. In the first year of this tournament, Drexel has a clear path to the championship. Having already knocked off La Salle, the Owls are all that stands in the way. While it is too early to know how good each team really is in the grand scheme of the season, Temple was selected to finish eighth in their conference in the American Athletic Conference’s preseason coaches poll, and are currently 1-1 in their first two games. Still, the Owls pose a challenge but it is one the Dragons are eager to tackle.

“We would want to be in no other position than to get an opportunity [to go to the Big 5 Championship game] when we face Temple at their place. It’s gonna be a very tough game for us, but it’s right where we want to be.”

Additionally boding well for Drexel is the trio of Chloe Hodges, Laine McGurk, and Cara McCormack, who also stood out during the contest. All three helped ease Evans and Baker’s scoring burden as they combined for 23 points while collectively shooting 5-of-13 from three.

Last season, Hodges emerged as a scoring threat in the paint, but this season she has been most active from beyond the arc. Through two games, the Australia native has attempted 10 three-pointers, more than half of the 19 total threes that she attempted the season prior.

Collectively, the Dragons have not given anyone a reason to question that they can be the class of their pod, and if they continue to play like they did on Wednesday, they have a strong chance of playing for a Big 5 title — in its first year as a member — on Dec. 6.

