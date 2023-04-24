Penn’s Lucas Monroe joining Drexel as a graduate transfer

The Big 5′s newest member, Drexel, is bolstering its roster with the addition Penn transfer Lucas Monroe.

Drexel announced on Monday that Monroe will use his final year of non-Ivy eligibility to travel to the other side of University City and join the program as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-6 guard was an integral part of Penn men’s basketball throughout his four years with the team. This past season, he was one of two players to appear in all 30 games and started 25.

Monroe, who starred at Abington High alongside Villanova’s Eric Dixon prior to heading to Penn, averaged 4.9 points and 6.0 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game last season for the Quakers. In 85 career games at Penn, Monroe averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

With the Ivy League not allowing graduate students to participate in athletics, Monroe had to transfer if he wanted to play another year.